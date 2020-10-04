UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Chehlum Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 02:40 PM

DC reviews Chehlum arrangements

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Akhtar Hussain Qureshi held a meeting with District Peace Committee and Shia Ulema Khairpur and reviewed arrangements of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (R.A) here on Sunday.

Khairpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Capt (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi briefed the meeting about security arrangements.

The meeting was informed that security would be tightened in district and 2,000 police personnel and Rangers would be deployed during Chehlum.

Close Circuit tv (CCTV) Cameras and drone cameras would also be used for security purposes during Chehlum on Safar-18 to Safar 21 to avoid any untoward incident.

The meeting also discussed regular supply of electricity, routes cleaning, lighting, medical aid and other related issues.

DC also directed the district administration to make the security foolproof through the installation of walk through gates, barbed wire on boundaries, male and female searchers and a good traffic plan on Chehlum.

