DC Reviews Chehlum Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 06:21 PM

DC reviews Chehlum arrangements

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Wednesday presided over a meeting at Shahbaz Hall and reviewed arrangements for observance of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) in the district.

On this occasion, district administration Hyderabad has decided not to allow any new activity during Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro directed the officers concerned to ensure strict implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by Sindh Health department for COVID-19.

He said it was the responsibility of the administration to provide protection to the citizens therefore all stakeholders should cooperate with the administration to avoid any untoward incident during Chehlum.

Strict action would be taken against those found involved in violating government orders, DC warned.

On the occasion, the representatives of different religious parties briefed the Deputy Commissioner about problems being faced by them.

DC assured that all problems would be resolved according to law.

The Senior Superintendent of Police Adeel Hussain Chandio, Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai and other officers were also present in the meeting.

