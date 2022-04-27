DC reviews city beautification, anti-encroachment measures

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha Wednesday reviewed anti-encroachments, cleanliness and beautification measures for the provincial capital.

He was chairing a meeting at his office here under 'Beautification of Lahore' programme, which was attended by Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) CEO Ali Bukhari, Metropolitan Officers (MO) Regularisation and Infrastructure and others.

The deputy commissioner directed the MCL anti-encroachment squads to gear up their activities and clear the city of illegal encroachments. He said that special teams would be formed for commercial markets and operations would be conducted to preserve the architectural beauty of the city.

He said that various roads and main arteries of the city had been marked by the department, which would soon be transformed into model roads and streetlights would also be repaired. He also directed the staff to improve the cleanliness conditions by conducting day and night shifts in commercial markets.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner inspected tuff tile installation work, carried out at The Mall road service lanes. He reviewed the quality of the material and directed the construction company to speed up the pace of installation so that the work could be completed on time.