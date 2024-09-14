DC reviews city’s cleanliness condition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza has intensified efforts to ensure cleanliness across the city through a series of surprise inspections as part of the Lahore clean mission.

The DC on Saturday conducted surprise visits to several key areas including Canal Road, Harbanspura Roundabout, Pepsi Road, Tajpura, Sami Town, Ghaziabad, and Mohammadpura Bazaar and reviewed the city’s cleanliness condition.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Anum Fatima, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Ali Abbas Bukhari, Lahore Waster Management Company (LWMC) CEO Baber Sahib Din and other officials, the DC inspected various sites to evaluate cleanliness standards and the effectiveness of ongoing sanitation measures. During his visit to Ghaziabad, he also assessed the performance of polio vaccination teams, instructing them to perform their duties with utmost dedication and integrity.

DC Syed Musa Raza expressed frustration over the proliferation of banners and streamers along Canal Road, ordering their immediate removal. He issued directives to MCL to clear encroachments along the roadways, emphasizing that no illegal structures should be allowed to persist.

In Sami Town, the DC displayed his displeasure over the presence of garbage heaps in vacant plots and directed LWMC officials to promptly clear these areas. He also reviewed sanitation efforts in Harbanspura, Tajpura, Ghaziabad, and Mohammadpura Bazaar, reinforcing the importance of excellent cleanliness arrangements.

The DC stressed that LWMC should conduct daily self-monitoring of cleanliness activities and ensure that all garbage piles are removed on a priority basis. He underscored that maintaining a clean city is a top priority and urged citizens to cooperate with the district administration in improving sanitation.

DC Syed Musa Raza emphasized the importance of community involvement, urging residents to keep their homes and surroundings clean and to support the district administration's efforts to achieve a cleaner Lahore. The overarching message was clear: achieving a spotless city requires a combined effort from both the authorities and the public.