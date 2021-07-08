DC reviews Clean Green Pakistan Index 2021 phase-II

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq has said that full attention is being paid for trees plantation in the district during phase II, 2021 of the Clean Green Pakistan Index.

The cooperation of all government departments and civil society is required for planting trees in greenbelts, squares, intersections, parks, educational institutions, public/ private and commercial buildings of the city.

He was reviewing the second phase of Clean Green Pakistan Index (CGPI) 2021.

Deputy Secretary Local Government Najeeb Aslam, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Faisal Shehzad, Clean Green Index Champion 2020 Ashfaq Nazar, Deputy Director (DD) Social Welfare Sharif Ghuman, District Health Officer Dr Ahmed Nasir, DD Development Chaudhry Abdul Rauf, District Officer (DO) Industry Chaudhry Arshad and local officials of departments concerned were also present.