DC reviews cleanliness

Published September 16, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza conducted a comprehensive review of sanitation efforts under the Lahore cleanliness mission.
The DC visited the fruit and vegetable market on Multan Road and issued directives to enhance cleanliness arrangements. He instructed the immediate removal of waste in the market and emphasized improving sanitation measures for better consumer convenience. He also stressed the need to eliminate encroachments on roads leading to the market.
During the visit, the DC also inspected an empty plot in Green Town, where he ordered the prompt removal of accumulated waste. He warned against allowing garbage to accumulate in vacant plots.
Following up on a previous visit to an empty plot in Green Town's G Block, Syed Musa Raza ensured that water pools and debris were cleared from the plot and instructed relevant authorities to keep the area clear in the future.
The DC directed LWMC workers to collect waste from streets and neighborhoods early in the morning and to prioritize cleanliness. He also appealed to citizens to support the administration in keeping the city clean and highlighted the importance of a clean environment for a healthy society. "A clean environment fosters a healthy society, and we all need to play our part in this mission," he instructed.
Assistant Commissioner City Rai Baber, Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Ali Abbas Bukhari, CEO of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Baber Sahib Din, and other relevant officials.
