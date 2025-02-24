DC reviews cleanliness

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza on Monday visited various locations of Wahga Tehsil to assess the cleanliness and sanitation conditions of the area.

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioner Wahga Zone Muhammad Amir Butt, and other officials were accompanied him during inspection.

The inspection covered key areas, including Quaid-e-Azam Interchange and Suter Mill Road, where he reviewed the sanitation situation. AC Wahga Zone briefed the DC on efforts to identify key points for further improvement in sanitation services.

During the visit, the DC expressed dissatisfaction over stagnant sewerage water on the roads and directed WASA officials to clear the water immediately. He emphasized the need for an efficient and long-lasting sewerage system, instructing officials to promptly remove wastewater wherever found. He issued a strict directive to ensure all open manholes are covered to prevent any accidents. He warned against negligence and instructed authorities to take immediate corrective measures.

The DC ordered strict action against individuals involved in setting garbage on fire, directing authorities to control such incidents effectively. He stressed that those responsible would face stern legal action.

The DC also directed continuation of large-scale operations against illegal encroachments, stray animals, and makeshift settlements to maintain urban cleanliness and order. He urged citizens to play their part in enhancing the city’s beauty, emphasizing that public cooperation is crucial in maintaining cleanliness. He appealed to residents to dispose of garbage in designated areas to ensure timely collection and transfer to dumping sites.

He said that, under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, authorities are actively working to implement the Clean Mission across the city. The Lahore administration remains committed to transforming the urban landscape through sustained efforts and community involvement.