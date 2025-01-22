DC Reviews Cleanliness, Anti-encroachment Measures
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 12:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza on Wednesday visited various areas
of Shalimar tehsil to review the ongoing cleanliness and anti-encroachment
measures.
The DC inspected areas, including Singhpura, Baghbanpura, Muslimabad, Railway Station,
and Tajpura Scheme.
He said monitoring of the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) workers in the field should be
ensured for cleanliness.
DC Musa Raza directed the assistant commissioner of Shalimar to ensure the removal of encroachments
and evacuation of animals from residential areas.
He also instructed that shopkeepers should be issued
notices and warnings for encroachment removal, and in cases where encroachments persist, machinery
should be used to demolish them.
The DC issued warning to LWMC officials, instructing them to improve cleanliness arrangements.
He emphasized that special attention must be given to cleaning major roads as well as medium
and underdeveloped areas.
Recent Stories
16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centr ..
Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress
Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects
China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025
Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanista ..
EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed forces
On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs attends ..
Digital transformation of taxi services enhances traffic flow in Dubai
Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of country
Chancellor directs action against violent PU students
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews cleanliness, anti-encroachment measures6 minutes ago
-
Cache of arms recovered in search, clearance operation in Kurram25 minutes ago
-
PTI's anti-corruption claims exposed in £190 million scandal: Ahsan Iqbal35 minutes ago
-
MPA,commissioner review traffic management in Multan45 minutes ago
-
13 arrested, weapons recovered45 minutes ago
-
Posters urge people to observe Black Day on Jan 26 in IIOJK56 minutes ago
-
Robbery in house56 minutes ago
-
Six held for power theft56 minutes ago
-
115th death anniversary of Maulana Muhammad Hussain Azad observed1 hour ago
-
DIG Hazara inaugurates police hospital, command and control room, rest house at Torghar1 hour ago
-
DPO visits Khushalgarh outpost1 hour ago
-
PM instructs transparent, merit-based selection of students for agri training in China2 hours ago