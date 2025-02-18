DC reviews cleanliness, anti-encroachment measures

Open Menu

Published February 18, 2025

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza reviewed the cleanliness and anti-encroachment measures during his visit to Model Town Tehsil on Tuesday

Accompanied by Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Abdul Basit Siddiqui, and other officials, the DC visited Walton Road, surrounding areas, and the Shanghai Bridge Drain.

During the visit, the Assistant Commissioner briefed him on ongoing efforts to improve sanitation, remove encroachments, and relocate temporary settlements and animals.

The DC instructed Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) officials to conduct unannounced field checks to ensure the presence of sanitation workers and adherence to cleaning schedules. He directed the Walton Cantonment board to intensify its sanitation efforts and emphasized the swift clearance of waste piles from main roads, streets, and small units before city activities commence.

He also instructed WASA to immediately clean the Shanghai Bridge Drain to mitigate environmental pollution.

Further directives included the removal of both permanent and temporary encroachments and a strict prohibition on unauthorized banners, streamers, and posters. He also ordered the relocation of animals and informal settlements from residential areas to designated alternative locations.

The DC stressed that true cleanliness is achieved when waste does not reappear once removed. He reaffirmed that the administration is actively pursuing the ‘Clean Mission’ as per the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

