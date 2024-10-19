Open Menu

DC Reviews Cleanliness, Anti-encroachment Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2024 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) In line with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Suthra Punjab initiative, the Lahore district administration continues its rigorous efforts to clean the provincial capital.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza Saturday led an early morning inspection across various locations in the Wagah zone and accessed the cleanliness condition and encroachment situation of the area.

During his visit to Jallo Mor, the DC reviewed the cleanliness situation and anti-encroachment efforts. He directed authorities to regularize the makeshift settlements in the area and held discussions with residents about sanitation issues. Locals voiced concerns about inadequate drainage, prompting the DC to order immediate action from the Assistant Commissioner Wagah and Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to resolve these issues.

DC Musa Raza emphasized the need for continuous improvement in the LWMC’s cleaning operations and instructed them to develop a comprehensive cleaning plan. He also highlighted the importance of maintaining cleanliness standards and enhancing the city’s beauty by repairing and upgrading green belts.

He called for strict action against encroachments and urged officials to designate proper parking spaces to avoid traffic disruptions. Ensuring the welfare of citizens and addressing their issues remains the top priority for the district administration, he mentioned.

The DC also met with dengue workers in the field, receiving updates on the status of dengue prevention in the Wagah zone. He urged them to promptly report any findings of dengue larvae or patients to prevent the spread of the virus.

