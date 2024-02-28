Open Menu

DC Reviews Cleanliness Arrangements

Published February 28, 2024

Implementation of the vision of a neat and clean Punjab, initiated by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has begun

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider made a sudden visit to Outfall Road here on Wednesday and assessed cleanliness and maintenance arrangements. The presence of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) staff in the field was also checked.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider made a sudden visit to Outfall Road here on Wednesday and assessed cleanliness and maintenance arrangements. The presence of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) staff in the field was also checked.

The DC said strict action would be taken against supervisors in case of field workers' absence from duty.

All temporary waste collection points would be maintained waste-free on a daily basis, he added. It was further emphasised that Lahore is the heart of Pakistan, the city of gardens, and cleanliness of the highest standard should be ensured.

There should be no compromise on clearing debris from roads, streets, and alleys, he said and added that dust and dirt, accumulated on roads and footpaths, should also be cleared. According to the directives of the Punjab chief minister, Lahore would be made dust-free.

