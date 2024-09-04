DC Reviews Cleanliness Arrangements
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza inspected cleanliness arrangements around the Harbanspura Interchange, here on Wednesday.
Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Dr. Anam Fatima and Chief Corporation Officer Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Ali Abbas Bokhari briefed the DC about the cleanliness drive.
The DC directed that the cleanliness arrangements in Harbanspura be further improved, with clear instructions that no piles of garbage should be present at any point. He also instructed the officers to remain operational in the field themselves. The officers should visit the main roads and locations across the city, he said.
The DC stated that officers should stay in the field to address any issues, such as cleanliness or encroachments.
He ordered the immediate removal of unsightly streamers and banners from the roads.
The DC also visited the Singhpura Fruit and Vegetable Market to inspect the quality and prices of fruits and vegetables. He directed vendors to prominently display the rate lists. Additionally, he instructed that the cleanliness be maintained at the highest level and ordered the immediate removal of illegal encroachments outside the market.
The DC further directed that carts blocking the market's pathways be removed immediately. He stated that ensuring easy access to the market for citizens is a top priority for the administration, and urged citizens to take responsibility by maintaining cleanliness in their surroundings. A clean environment leads to a healthy society, he added.
