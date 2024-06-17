Open Menu

DC Reviews Cleanliness Arrangements At Lakshmi Chowk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2024 | 12:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore,Rafia Haider on Monday visited the cleanliness camps set up at Lakshmi chowk to review the sanitation situation.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha,30 model camps have been established across the district for the convenience.

Sanitary workers including officers are performing their duties on the occasion.

She said that the administrative officers are monitoring the Eid cleanliness operations adding people should support the district administration in this regard.

As per the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the grand cleaning operation will continue during the three-days of Eid,she concluded.

