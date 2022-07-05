DC reviews cleanliness arrangements for Eid ul Azha

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review cleanliness arrangement on the occasion of Eid ul Azha

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review cleanliness arrangement on the occasion of Eid ul Azha.

He said that said all possible steps should be taken to improve the sanitation condition during Eid.

DC said that after the sacrificial act, the removal of animal waste outside the city limits shall be ensured by officials of town and municipal committees.

He said that Control Rooms shall be set up and Focal Persons nominated at Municipal and Town Committees in this regard, adding that Contingency Plan shall be formed at Ward level.

DC directed officials of Local Government Department that strict action be initiated against citizens found involved in dumping animal waste in drainage system.

Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Official of Municipal and Town Committees briefed the meeting regarding removal of animal waste outside the city limits at safe places.