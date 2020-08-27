DC reviews cleanliness arrangements for mourning procession routes

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Thursday visited different routes of Muharram 7 mourning processions in city areas and reviewed cleanliness arrangements for facilitation of the mourners

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Thursday visited different routes of Muharram 7 mourning processions in city areas and reviewed cleanliness arrangements for facilitation of the mourners.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also visited control rooms set up at Tando Agha, Pakistan Chowk, "Fakir jo Pir" and inspected arrangements for "Mehndi jo Pir" at Gul Shah Haveli where he was briefed about arrangements made to facilitate mourners.

On the occasion, DC asked officers concerned to resolve complaints of the mourners and provide them secure atmosphere during Ashura.

The Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad City Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab and officers of Police and other relevant departments were accompanied.