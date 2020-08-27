UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Reviews Cleanliness Arrangements For Mourning Procession Routes

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:17 PM

DC reviews cleanliness arrangements for mourning procession routes

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Thursday visited different routes of Muharram 7 mourning processions in city areas and reviewed cleanliness arrangements for facilitation of the mourners

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Thursday visited different routes of Muharram 7 mourning processions in city areas and reviewed cleanliness arrangements for facilitation of the mourners.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also visited control rooms set up at Tando Agha, Pakistan Chowk, "Fakir jo Pir" and inspected arrangements for "Mehndi jo Pir" at Gul Shah Haveli where he was briefed about arrangements made to facilitate mourners.

On the occasion, DC asked officers concerned to resolve complaints of the mourners and provide them secure atmosphere during Ashura.

The Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad City Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab and officers of Police and other relevant departments were accompanied.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Hyderabad Muharram

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima praises contribution of Emirati wom ..

36 minutes ago

Over 70 percent Chinese support govt in retaliatin ..

3 minutes ago

BRICS Foreign Ministers to Hold Virtual Meeting on ..

3 minutes ago

Lebanese Hospitals Receive Medical Aid From Russia ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey Promises to Open Access to Hagia Sophia Mos ..

3 minutes ago

Mali junta says it has released ousted president

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.