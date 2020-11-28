DC reviews cleanliness arrangements in city

Deputy Commissioner Mudasir Riaz Malik visited various areas of the provincial capital to review cleanliness arrangements on Sturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mudasir Riaz Malik visited various areas of the provincial capital to review cleanliness arrangements on Sturday.

He directed the staff of the Lahore Waste Management Authority (LWMC) to speed up cleanliness operation and ensure proper cleanliness in the city.

He said garbage should not be seen any where and it should be removed immediately.

The DC visited Harbanspura, Lal Pul, Jial Road, Sadique Trade Center Road and Firdous Market.