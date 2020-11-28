UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Cleanliness Arrangements In City

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 04:58 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mudasir Riaz Malik visited various areas of the provincial capital to review cleanliness arrangements on Sturday.

He directed the staff of the Lahore Waste Management Authority (LWMC) to speed up cleanliness operation and ensure proper cleanliness in the city.

He said garbage should not be seen any where and it should be removed immediately.

The DC visited Harbanspura, Lal Pul, Jial Road, Sadique Trade Center Road and Firdous Market.

