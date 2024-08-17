Open Menu

DC Reviews Cleanliness Conditions In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2024 | 10:28 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza assessed cleanliness conditions across the city by visiting Ferozepur Road, Nishtar Town, Gajjumatta, Raiwind Road, and Arain Pind.

During these visits, the CEO of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) briefed him on the current situation. The Deputy Commissioner directed the clearing of open plots and stressed the need for improved cleanliness following rainfall.

Additionally, he inspected the Fruit and Vegetable Market in Kahna Kacha, reviewed the potato auction process, and met with traders to discuss pricing. The Deputy Commissioner instructed the Market Committee Secretary to enforce official rates and advised Assistant Commissioners to personally inspect the fruit and vegetable markets. He emphasized a strict crackdown on price gouging, called for maintaining cleanliness in the markets, and directed the removal of encroachments on roads leading to the markets.

Meanwhile, DC Syed Musa Raza visited the e-Registration Centers in Raiwind and Shalimar and reviewed the ongoing construction work at the e-Registration Center and instructed to expedite the pace of work.

He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Umar Maqbool, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zainab Tahir.

The DC directed that the construction of the e-Registration Center be completed within this month to provide the best facilities to the citizens. He emphasized that the e-Registration Centers will bring transparency in land transfer processes and eliminate corruption. He further stressed that resolving the issues of citizens should be the top priority.

