DC reviews cleanliness efforts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Musa Raza visited several locations within the Wahga Zone to assess the ongoing cleanliness efforts and reinforce the Lahore Clean Mission, here on Wednesday.

He visited Jalo Mor and Bheeni Road, where he closely observed the cleanliness measures in place and issued clear directives to improve sanitation in these areas. Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioner Wahga Zone Aamir Butt, and other officials were also present.

The DC gave specific instructions to clean the drainage system in the area, highlighting the importance of proper drainage to prevent waterlogging and maintain cleanliness. He directed the Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) officials to prioritize the cleaning of drains on a high-priority basis, ensuring no delays in addressing the issue.

DC Syed Musa Raza also instructed Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) authorities to enhance their cleaning operations in the targeted areas and improve the overall quality of sanitation services.

He also emphasized the need for strict monitoring of cleanliness workers, ensuring their performance aligns with the set standards. The DC made it clear that LWMC workers should be active early in the morning to ensure cleaning tasks are completed without delay.

In his visit, the DC stressed the importance of public awareness, urging citizens not to dispose of waste carelessly and to dispose of garbage in designated areas. He also called for an integrated strategy in cleanliness efforts, ensuring that all parts of Lahore, from main roads to alleyways, are included in the sanitation process. Syed Musa Raza reaffirmed his commitment to the success of the Lahore Clean Mission, underscoring that no effort would be spared to achieve its goals. This mission is being carried out under the guidance and directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, with continuous efforts to enhance the city’s beauty and cleanliness.