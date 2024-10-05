Open Menu

DC Reviews Cleanliness, Encroachment, Dengue Surveillance In Kahna

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2024 | 03:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza, during an inspection visit to Kahna, Kahna Nou, UC-244, reviewed the cleanliness conditions, encroachment situation and anti-dengue measures in the area, on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner Nashtar Muhammad Saleem, Chief Executive Officer Health and others accompanied the DC.

The DC assessed the current situation and the effectiveness of cleanliness initiatives. During the briefing, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Saleem informed the DC about the establishment of a Quick Response Force aimed at maintaining cleanliness and ensuring effective management across the city.

The DC indicated that additional Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) personnel would be deployed based on performance evaluations. He pointed out the inadequate cleanliness arrangements in Kahna Nau and emphasized the need for improvements in the cleaning operations in streets, roads, and parks.

DC Musa Raza instructed LWMC workers to enhance their cleanliness efforts. He also inspected the Ghousia Park in Gajumata, where he directed the immediate removal of illegally established encroachments.

Furthermore, the DC monitored the activities of dengue response teams in UC 244. During the inspection, dengue larvae were discovered in one household and promptly eliminated. He instructed the teams to ensure that dengue spray is conducted in the affected home and the surrounding ten houses.

Additionally, he urged the CEO of Health to meet the necessary dengue control targets and directed WASA officials to improve the sewage system in the area.

DC Syed Musa Raza emphasized the importance of teamwork among the Health Department, WASA, LWMC, and local administration to achieve the required objectives effectively.

