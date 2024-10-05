DC Reviews Cleanliness, Encroachment, Dengue Surveillance In Kahna
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza, during an inspection visit to Kahna, Kahna Nou, UC-244, reviewed the cleanliness conditions, encroachment situation and anti-dengue measures in the area, on Saturday.
Assistant Commissioner Nashtar Muhammad Saleem, Chief Executive Officer Health and others accompanied the DC.
The DC assessed the current situation and the effectiveness of cleanliness initiatives. During the briefing, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Saleem informed the DC about the establishment of a Quick Response Force aimed at maintaining cleanliness and ensuring effective management across the city.
The DC indicated that additional Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) personnel would be deployed based on performance evaluations. He pointed out the inadequate cleanliness arrangements in Kahna Nau and emphasized the need for improvements in the cleaning operations in streets, roads, and parks.
DC Musa Raza instructed LWMC workers to enhance their cleanliness efforts. He also inspected the Ghousia Park in Gajumata, where he directed the immediate removal of illegally established encroachments.
Furthermore, the DC monitored the activities of dengue response teams in UC 244. During the inspection, dengue larvae were discovered in one household and promptly eliminated. He instructed the teams to ensure that dengue spray is conducted in the affected home and the surrounding ten houses.
Additionally, he urged the CEO of Health to meet the necessary dengue control targets and directed WASA officials to improve the sewage system in the area.
DC Syed Musa Raza emphasized the importance of teamwork among the Health Department, WASA, LWMC, and local administration to achieve the required objectives effectively.
Recent Stories
Punjab seeks troops’ deployment after Islamabad
Video featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Amir storms into social media
Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers martyred in N Waziristan
Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to bar PTI protests in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024
DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak-US ties
Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oct 5-17 for SCO Summit security
Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room
Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed
Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos
UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West Bank camp which killed 18
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World Teacher’s Day Celebrated at IMCG F-11/322 minutes ago
-
Teachers' capacity building top priority of Sindh govt: CM Murad22 minutes ago
-
SACM addresses public grievances at open court in PP-15942 minutes ago
-
Lioness gives birth to female cub at Bahawalpur zoo42 minutes ago
-
Two killed, two injured in Swabi wedding firing52 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 organises first aid training session for students52 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for Karachi1 hour ago
-
Man held over hoax call1 hour ago
-
Teachers real architects of society: CM1 hour ago
-
11 criminals arrested1 hour ago
-
Punjab seeks troops’ deployment after Islamabad1 hour ago
-
ANF foils major methamphetamine (Ice) smuggling attempt at chakri motorway toll plaza2 hours ago