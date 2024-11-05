Open Menu

DC Reviews Cleanliness, Health Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 07:14 PM

DC reviews cleanliness, health facilities

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza conducted a visit to various locations within the Tehsil Wagah Zone, including Jaloo Phatak and nearby areas, to assess the cleanliness situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza conducted a visit to various locations within the Tehsil Wagah Zone, including Jaloo Phatak and nearby areas, to assess the cleanliness situation.

During his visit, he met with Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) workers, receiving a detailed briefing on sanitation efforts.

The DC emphasized the implementation of a zero-tolerance policy for cleanliness and assured the LWMC workers of the district administration’s full support in their efforts, stressing that there would be no compromise on maintaining cleanliness.

The DC outlined key priorities, including the removal of banners, steamers, and encroachments, as well as the evacuation of animals and illegal settlements. He also directed that piles of garbage along major roads be cleared immediately and that open manholes be covered promptly. "A clean city leads to a cleaner environment," he remarked, underscoring the importance of maintaining order in public spaces.

In addition to his sanitation review, DC Lahore was briefed by the Assistant Commissioner of Wagah Zone on preparations for the arrival of Sikh pilgrims in Lahore for the 555th birthday of Baba Guru Nanak. He was informed that cleaning along the pilgrimage routes has been completed.

The DC also visited the Primary Health Center in Jaloo Pind to inspect administrative operations and medical facilities. He reviewed the stock of medicines, patient registration, and daily patient intake.

DC Syed Musa Raza directed the health center administration to ensure timely medicine distribution and the provision of proper healthcare facilities. He also stressed the importance of maintaining high standards of cleanliness in the facility, following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to improve healthcare services in the region.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Company Visit Wagah

Recent Stories

FCCI welcomes reduction in policy rate

FCCI welcomes reduction in policy rate

44 seconds ago
 Virtual centre reunites 12-year-old special child ..

Virtual centre reunites 12-year-old special child with family

56 seconds ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Information Minister Mazhar ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Information Minister Mazhar Saeed Shah calls on Sindh Sen ..

59 seconds ago
 Norway speeds ahead of EU in race for fossil-free ..

Norway speeds ahead of EU in race for fossil-free roads

1 minute ago
 270 get first installment under Punjab’s ‘Apni ..

270 get first installment under Punjab’s ‘Apni Chat, Apna Ghar’ scheme

1 minute ago
 80,000 farmers to get Livestock Cards: Provincial ..

80,000 farmers to get Livestock Cards: Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agr ..

22 minutes ago
Senator Siddiqui calls for global intervention to ..

Senator Siddiqui calls for global intervention to end bloodshed in Gaza

11 minutes ago
 Huraira to lead Pakistan Shaheens against Sri Lank ..

Huraira to lead Pakistan Shaheens against Sri Lanka ‘A’ at home

11 minutes ago
 Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC sev ..

Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench

2 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second O ..

Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia

3 hours ago
 Aurangzeb reviews progress on REMIT initiatives

Aurangzeb reviews progress on REMIT initiatives

11 minutes ago
 Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; pho ..

Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan