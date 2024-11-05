DC Reviews Cleanliness, Health Facilities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 07:14 PM
Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza conducted a visit to various locations within the Tehsil Wagah Zone, including Jaloo Phatak and nearby areas, to assess the cleanliness situation
During his visit, he met with Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) workers, receiving a detailed briefing on sanitation efforts.
The DC emphasized the implementation of a zero-tolerance policy for cleanliness and assured the LWMC workers of the district administration’s full support in their efforts, stressing that there would be no compromise on maintaining cleanliness.
The DC outlined key priorities, including the removal of banners, steamers, and encroachments, as well as the evacuation of animals and illegal settlements. He also directed that piles of garbage along major roads be cleared immediately and that open manholes be covered promptly. "A clean city leads to a cleaner environment," he remarked, underscoring the importance of maintaining order in public spaces.
In addition to his sanitation review, DC Lahore was briefed by the Assistant Commissioner of Wagah Zone on preparations for the arrival of Sikh pilgrims in Lahore for the 555th birthday of Baba Guru Nanak. He was informed that cleaning along the pilgrimage routes has been completed.
The DC also visited the Primary Health Center in Jaloo Pind to inspect administrative operations and medical facilities. He reviewed the stock of medicines, patient registration, and daily patient intake.
DC Syed Musa Raza directed the health center administration to ensure timely medicine distribution and the provision of proper healthcare facilities. He also stressed the importance of maintaining high standards of cleanliness in the facility, following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to improve healthcare services in the region.
