DC reviews cleanliness in city

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammed Ashraf visited various areas of city early in the morning.

According to the micro-plans, the Deputy Commissioner checked the attendance of sanitation staff in different streets and their work, including cleanliness of drain lines, maintenance and covering of open manholes.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Muhammed Ashraf visited Faiz Ahmed Faiz Park.

On the occasion, he reviewed the landscaping and plantation works including cleaningof the park.

He also reviewed the care of animals in the zoo established in Faiz Ahmed Faiz Park.