DC Reviews Cleanliness In City Areas
Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 08:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar visited Cap Asfandyar Shaheed Chowk, Allied Mor, here on Thursday.
The officers of Faisalabad Waste Management Company, Parks & Horticulture Authority, Municipal Corporation, and other departments accompanied him.
The DC reviewed cleanliness arrangements, functioning of streetlights, dividers, centre-medians, greenbelts from Allied Mor to Akbarabad.
He directed the officers concerned to make the city clean and green through tree plantation. He ordered for provision of a neat and clean environment to citizens.