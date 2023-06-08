DC reviews cleanliness in city areas

Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar visited Cap Asfandyar Shaheed Chowk, Allied Mor, here on Thursday.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar visited Cap Asfandyar Shaheed Chowk, Allied Mor, here on Thursday.

The officers of Faisalabad Waste Management Company, Parks & Horticulture Authority, Municipal Corporation, and other departments accompanied him.

The DC reviewed cleanliness arrangements, functioning of streetlights, dividers, centre-medians, greenbelts from Allied Mor to Akbarabad.

He directed the officers concerned to make the city clean and green through tree plantation. He ordered for provision of a neat and clean environment to citizens.