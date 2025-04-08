Open Menu

DC Reviews Cleanliness In Union Councils Doburji Arian, Neikapura

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 05:00 PM

DC Reviews Cleanliness in Union Councils Doburji Arian, Neikapura

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial visited Union Council Doburji Arian

and Neikapura and took a detailed review of the cleanliness and sanitation situation.

While issuing instructions to the local authorities and supervisory staff of Solid Waste

Management Company (SWMC), the Deputy Commissioner said that under the vision

of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, sanitation facilities be provided in rural and

urban areas without any discrimination and no negligence should be shown in this regard.

He said that to improve the quality of services of Clean Punjab program and to redress

public complaints, a web portal has been launched.

Now every citizen could upload a picture of garbage on the web portal suthra.punjab.gov.pk

or call 1139 and the complaints will be redressed immediately.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial visited Govt Girls Secondary

School Dharowal and Govt Higher Secondary school for Special education Babe-Di-Beri

and checked the attendance of staff and inspected various parts of the schools including

classrooms.

Recent Stories

AIM Investment Summit explores pathways to financi ..

AIM Investment Summit explores pathways to financial market integration

20 minutes ago

Al Hammadi doubles paragliding gold, secures UAE’s third title at Gulf Beach G ..

20 minutes ago
 Global financial leaders discuss future of financi ..

Global financial leaders discuss future of financial governance at AIM Investmen ..

20 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives delegates of Fujcon 2025

Fujairah Ruler receives delegates of Fujcon 2025

21 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fract ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fractional Sukuk trading for retail ..

36 minutes ago
 Dananeer Mobeen leaked realme's yet-to-launch pink ..

Dananeer Mobeen leaked realme's yet-to-launch pink C75x, claimed to be the perfe ..

53 minutes ago
Shahid Afridi advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to ..

Shahid Afridi advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to choose one role

59 minutes ago
 vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate A ..

Vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate All-Rounder for Power, Performa ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengt ..

Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengthen investment cooperation

1 hour ago
 Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punj ..

Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punjab

1 hour ago
 OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ..

OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ke strong choice!

1 hour ago
 UAE innovates to aid disaster-affected communities ..

UAE innovates to aid disaster-affected communities worldwide

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan