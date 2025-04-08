DC Reviews Cleanliness in Union Councils Doburji Arian, Neikapura

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial visited Union Council Doburji Arian

and Neikapura and took a detailed review of the cleanliness and sanitation situation.

While issuing instructions to the local authorities and supervisory staff of Solid Waste

Management Company (SWMC), the Deputy Commissioner said that under the vision

of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, sanitation facilities be provided in rural and

urban areas without any discrimination and no negligence should be shown in this regard.

He said that to improve the quality of services of Clean Punjab program and to redress

public complaints, a web portal has been launched.

Now every citizen could upload a picture of garbage on the web portal suthra.punjab.gov.pk

or call 1139 and the complaints will be redressed immediately.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial visited Govt Girls Secondary

School Dharowal and Govt Higher Secondary school for Special education Babe-Di-Beri

and checked the attendance of staff and inspected various parts of the schools including

classrooms.