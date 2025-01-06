DC Reviews Cleanliness Measures
Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza inspected various towns and zones of the provincial capital to monitor cleanliness measures.
On his visit to the Wahga Zone on Monday, the DC reviewed cleanliness operations at significant locations such as Abdullah Gul Interchange, Khaki Shah Road, and other key spots.
Accompanied by Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioner Wahga Zone Aamir Butt, Deputy CEO of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), the DC was briefed on the ongoing cleanliness efforts in the area.
The DC stressed the importance of swift waste collection and the need to immediately transport garbage to designated dumping sites to maintain a clean environment. He emphasised that LWMC workers must ensure thorough cleaning of streets and public spaces before daily activities begin, to provide a clean environment for citizens from the start of the day. He also called for strict field monitoring of LWMC workers to ensure efficiency in their operations. "I will not tolerate poor cleanliness under any circumstances," the DC affirmed, emphasizing that the Primary goal is to provide citizens with a clean, healthy environment.
The DC expressed his commitment to keeping the city free from waste and pollution, stating that he is determined to maintain a pristine Lahore for its residents. He also issued a firm directive against the encroachment mafia, ensuring that no concessions would be made for those responsible for illegal encroachments. Even after repeated warnings, strict action will be taken against individuals causing obstructions in public spaces, with temporary encroachments to be confiscated and permanent ones demolished.
The DC ordered the immediate removal of any unauthorized banners, streamers, or posters displayed in the city. He stressed that animals must not be allowed to enter residential areas, directing that all stray animals and encroaching settlements be removed promptly.
DC Syed Musa Raza emphasized the need for collaboration among all departments to enhance the city’s aesthetic appeal. He also urged citizens to contribute to maintaining Lahore’s beauty and cleanliness.
