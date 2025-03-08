Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 03:10 PM

DC reviews cleanliness measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza conducted field visits to multiple locations in Tehsil Wagah Town to oversee the progress of cleanliness drives and anti-encroachment operations under the ongoing Clean Mission initiative, here on Saturday.

During the visits to areas including Pir Makki, Rakh Chhanbail, Jallo Pind, Jallo Bazaar, and Jallo Park, the DC reviewed the sanitation arrangements and received a briefing from LWMC officials. He emphasized a strong focus on the sanitation mechanism and directed officers to remain active in the field.

The DC closely monitored the implementation of sanitation measures, assessed the effectiveness of encroachment removal efforts, and interacted with local officials and residents to ensure the initiative's objectives were being met.

The DC instructed officials to conduct surprise inspections to ensure cleanliness and directed that LWMC workers’ early morning attendance in the field must be guaranteed.

He stressed that there would be no compromise on cleanliness measures.

He issued strict orders against encroachment mafias, instructing the immediate removal of both temporary and permanent encroachments. CEO LWMC briefed him on the installation of tough tiles in Pir Maki, after which DC Lahore reviewed the tile samples and directed that they be installed in the best possible manner.

He emphasized that the beauty of the city should not be compromised under any circumstances. He reiterated that the Clean Mission is being actively pursued under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioner Wagah Zone Muhammad Amir, and other officials were present.

