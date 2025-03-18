DC reviews cleanliness measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza on Tuesday reviewed the cleanliness measures during his visit to various areas of Tehsil Raiwind as part of the ongoing Clean Mission.

The DC was accompanied by Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioner(AC) Raiwind Zohaib Mumtaz, and other officials.

During the visit,cleanliness measures were thoroughly inspected at Jia Baga Road,Sue-e-Asal, Raiwind Bypass, and Basti Ameen Pura. AC Raiwind and Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) officials briefed him on the ongoing sanitation efforts.

DC Syed Musa Raza instructed LWMC teams to stay active in the field and ensure the immediate removal of garbage from key points.

He emphasized the importance of taking all necessary steps to make the daily cleanliness mission a success, with a special focus on improving sanitation in streets,neighborhoods and alleys.

He further ordered the immediate removal of visually polluting elements such as banners,posters,hoardings and flex signs.Additionally,he directed authorities to continue operations to eliminate encroachments,relocate slums and remove cattle from urban areas.

A zero-tolerance policy was announced against encroachment mafias with strict measures to relocate slum dwellers and livestock to designated areas.

The DC said that field operations are actively being carried out under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif to ensure the success of the clean mission.

Meanwhile,the MCL team promptly responded to reports of two cattle in Johar Town and relocated them to Thokkar Niaz Baig.

Following DC Lahore’s directives,the removal of cattle from urban areas was progressing swiftly.

DC emphasized that this initiative was essential for maintaining the city’s beauty and ensuring a cleaner environment.