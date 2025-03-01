DC Reviews Cleanliness Measures In City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2025 | 12:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza on Saturday conducted a detailed inspection around Shaikhanwala Chowk and Chung areas to monitor the ongoing clean mission of the district administration.
According to a spokesperson,Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia,Assistant Commissioner(AC) Allama Iqbal Town Muhammad Khwaja Umair and other officers were present.
During the visit, the DC emphasized the importance of ensuring the drainage of rainwater across the city and instructed the officials of WASA (Water and Sanitation Agency) to stay vigilant in their efforts.
The DC also directed the authorities to visit low-lying areas and immediately clear any accumulated water.
One significant issue raised during the inspection was the absence of a manhole cover at a certain location, which the DC found to be a major safety hazard.
He expressed strong displeasure and issued immediate instructions for the cover to be replaced, highlighting the importance of preventing accidents.
In addition to addressing immediate concerns,the DC instructed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to inspect vacant plots where garbage had accumulated and ensure prompt cleaning.
He further emphasized the need to maintain cleanliness standards after the cleaning process.
The DC also ensured that operations to remove livestock and shantytowns would continue, with a focus on addressing encroachments throughout the city.
These efforts are being made under the guidance of Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif to successfully complete the Clean Mission.
Meanwhile, in his special message on International Civil Defence Day, DC Syed Musa Rizvi stressed the importance of safety measures and disaster preparedness.
He called on the citizens to learn essential safety practices to better protect themselves and others in the event of an emergency.
The DC stated that preparation for unforeseen natural disasters was critical for ensuring the safety and well-being of the community. He stressed that, in order to create a safe and secure environment,it is essential for all institutions to collaborate and work together efficiently.
DC Syed Musa Rizvi expressed his admiration and appreciation for the services rendered by civil defence volunteers,acknowledging their contributions in times of crisis.
He highlighted the vital role these volunteers play in ensuring public safety and managing emergencies.
He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to providing citizens with a secure environment.
He assured that the district administration would continue working diligently to implement safety measures and strategies to protect the residents of Lahore from potential threats.
Recent Stories
Govt reduces petrol by Rs0.5, diesel by Rs5.31 per litre for fortnight
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia reach semi-final as rain cancels match agai ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2025
RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansion
Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to UAE
Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ strategic development initiatives
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 ..
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for ..
Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews cleanliness measures in city2 minutes ago
-
DC visits Nigehbaan Sweet Home in DIKhan12 minutes ago
-
Chairman Kashmir Council-EU urges action against India's drone-based human rights abuses22 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police deploys 3,300 officers for foolproof Ramazan security22 minutes ago
-
Al-Fateh group wins AIOU Employees' elections1 hour ago
-
2 killed, 5 injured in tractor trolley-truck collision in Faisalabad road1 hour ago
-
Maritime industry to play key role in Pakistan's economic growth, says federal secretary1 hour ago
-
Diabetologist warns patients to be cautious during Ramzan fasting1 hour ago
-
Ramadan arrival sparks shopping frenzy at grocery stores: report1 hour ago
-
FIA arrests three in forex scam12 hours ago
-
Solarization system inaugurated at Govt Model Higher Secondary School13 hours ago
-
One killed, another injured in road accident13 hours ago