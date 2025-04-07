DC reviews cleanliness measures in city

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza on Monday visited various areas

of Raiwind Tehsil, including Sharif Medical City Road, and inspected the

cleanliness measures and civic management.

He was accompanied by Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief

Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zohaib

Mumtaz and other officials concerned.

The DC emphasized that Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC)

officials must ensure strict monitoring of field workers on a daily basis.

“There must be no compromise on cleanliness; the cleaning mechanism

must be strictly enforced.” He directed that roads, streets, and residential

neighborhoods should be cleaned before the start of daily routines to maintain

a hygienic environment.

He also ordered for immediate removal of all sources of visual pollution,

including unauthorized banners, posters, and flexes. He instructed that

indiscriminate operations against encroachments must continue and

stressed that no illegal structures or setups should be allowed outside

shops, along roadsides, or in service lanes.

“Strict action must be taken

against violators, including imposition of fines and arrests where necessary,” he said.

He further directed the teams to clear all makeshift huts and cattle settlements

without any delay or leniency.

DC Syed Musa Raza reiterated that the ongoing Clean Mission was being

carried out under the special directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam

Nawaz Sharif, with an aim to restore urban order and cleanliness across

the province.

Meanwhile, DC Syed Musa Raza visited the Raiwind Ijtema site to review

preparations and assured full administrative support. He met with organizers

to discuss arrangements, including sanitation, security, and emergency response.

Cleanliness teams, Rescue 1122, and police are on high alert, while all allied

departments have been directed to ensure smooth facilitation of religious gathering.