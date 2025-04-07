DC Reviews Cleanliness Measures In City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza on Monday visited various areas
of Raiwind Tehsil, including Sharif Medical City Road, and inspected the
cleanliness measures and civic management.
He was accompanied by Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief
Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zohaib
Mumtaz and other officials concerned.
The DC emphasized that Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC)
officials must ensure strict monitoring of field workers on a daily basis.
“There must be no compromise on cleanliness; the cleaning mechanism
must be strictly enforced.” He directed that roads, streets, and residential
neighborhoods should be cleaned before the start of daily routines to maintain
a hygienic environment.
He also ordered for immediate removal of all sources of visual pollution,
including unauthorized banners, posters, and flexes. He instructed that
indiscriminate operations against encroachments must continue and
stressed that no illegal structures or setups should be allowed outside
shops, along roadsides, or in service lanes.
“Strict action must be taken
against violators, including imposition of fines and arrests where necessary,” he said.
He further directed the teams to clear all makeshift huts and cattle settlements
without any delay or leniency.
DC Syed Musa Raza reiterated that the ongoing Clean Mission was being
carried out under the special directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam
Nawaz Sharif, with an aim to restore urban order and cleanliness across
the province.
Meanwhile, DC Syed Musa Raza visited the Raiwind Ijtema site to review
preparations and assured full administrative support. He met with organizers
to discuss arrangements, including sanitation, security, and emergency response.
Cleanliness teams, Rescue 1122, and police are on high alert, while all allied
departments have been directed to ensure smooth facilitation of religious gathering.
Recent Stories
Minister of Economy explores strengthening cooperation with Governor of Guangxi
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Sweden
Dubai Derma 2025: Unveiling future of dermatology with global experts
Hamdan bin Mohammed set to embark on official visit to India tomorrow
MoHRE launches 3rd edition of Emirates Labour Market Award
Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property rights protects your ideas and refi ..
Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Undertakes Counter-Piracy Patrols in Support of Pn Led ..
Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-state content’ case
Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed after Imran Khan
Dubai World Cup closing ceremony sets new Guinness World Record
UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel revenues in 2024: Minister of Econo ..
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from AUC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews cleanliness measures in city5 minutes ago
-
AC takes swift action against illegal pocket guides5 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti emphasizes to end 'Parachute Schemes' culture in PSDP, focus public interest projects5 minutes ago
-
Teaching mother tongue as a subject stressed5 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif stresses social media regulation against anti-Pakistan narrative5 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera responds to 193 emergencies last week15 minutes ago
-
Matriculation exams to start on Tuesday, strict arrangements made to prevent cheating25 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 20 kg unhygienic meat35 minutes ago
-
Very hot weather forecast for Sindh55 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police net 23 drug suppliers in continuous crackdown55 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides emergency medical aid to late-night patients at Peshawar transit point55 minutes ago
-
Police arrest five gamblers,recover stake money55 minutes ago