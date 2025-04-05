Open Menu

DC Reviews Cleanliness Measures In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2025 | 05:10 PM

DC reviews cleanliness measures in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) In line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision for a cleaner and more livable Lahore, Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza has intensified his tehsil-wise field inspections under the ongoing Clean Mission.

As part of the campaign, he visited various locations in Wahga Town to assess sanitation conditions and review on-ground implementation of cleanliness measures. The inspection focused on evaluating cleanliness efforts and civic maintenance at various locations, including Quaid-e-Azam Interchange, Rampura, Canal Road, Muhammad Qasim Road, and surrounding areas.

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioner Wahga Town Aamir Butt, and other officials accompanied the DC during the visit.

AC Wahga briefed the DC on the sanitation mechanism and operations in the area. During the visit, the DC expressed displeasure over the presence of garbage at certain points and issued strict instructions to Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) officials. “LWMC authorities must clear identified garbage points on a priority basis and ensure such negligence is not repeated,” he warned.

The DC also engaged with local residents to discuss the sanitation situation. The citizens appreciated the improved cleanliness arrangements and acknowledged the efforts of DC Lahore and LWMC workers.

The DC appealed to the public, stating, “Citizens must dispose of waste in designated bins and refrain from throwing garbage in open areas.” He also directed WASA officials to immediately repair damaged sewer lines and cover open manholes without delay, emphasizing that negligence in these matters will not be tolerated.

He instructed MCL to continue indiscriminate operations against encroachments across the city. “Not even an inch of encroachment will be tolerated,” he stated clearly. He further emphasized that administrative officers must remain active in the field and closely monitor performance of field teams to ensure visible results.

DC Syed Musa Raza said that efforts are in full swing to fulfill Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of a cleaner, well-maintained Lahore.

Recent Stories

Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hou ..

Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hours

15 minutes ago
 UAE maintained its rising performance in global co ..

UAE maintained its rising performance in global competitiveness race in Q1 2025

1 hour ago
 European Civil Aviation team to visit Pakistan nex ..

European Civil Aviation team to visit Pakistan next week

1 hour ago
 IMF, Pakistan talks on governance, corruption to s ..

IMF, Pakistan talks on governance, corruption to start on Monday

2 hours ago
 Muslims, opposition parties continue protest again ..

Muslims, opposition parties continue protest against controversial Wakf Bill in ..

2 hours ago
 ICCROM launches READY Project to safeguard cultura ..

ICCROM launches READY Project to safeguard cultural heritage from extreme risks

2 hours ago
4th Sharjah International Booksellers Conference o ..

4th Sharjah International Booksellers Conference opens tomorrow with 661 partici ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Senegal on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Senegal on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup 2025: A legacy of excellence in ho ..

Dubai World Cup 2025: A legacy of excellence in horse racing

2 hours ago
 Arab Parliament committed to Palestine as top prio ..

Arab Parliament committed to Palestine as top priority: Speaker

3 hours ago
 French MPs vote to allow judges to impose short ja ..

French MPs vote to allow judges to impose short jail terms

4 hours ago
 Indian Actor Ravi Kumar Menon passes away at 71

Indian Actor Ravi Kumar Menon passes away at 71

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan