DC reviews cleanliness measures in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) In line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision for a cleaner and more livable Lahore, Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza has intensified his tehsil-wise field inspections under the ongoing Clean Mission.

As part of the campaign, he visited various locations in Wahga Town to assess sanitation conditions and review on-ground implementation of cleanliness measures. The inspection focused on evaluating cleanliness efforts and civic maintenance at various locations, including Quaid-e-Azam Interchange, Rampura, Canal Road, Muhammad Qasim Road, and surrounding areas.

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioner Wahga Town Aamir Butt, and other officials accompanied the DC during the visit.

AC Wahga briefed the DC on the sanitation mechanism and operations in the area. During the visit, the DC expressed displeasure over the presence of garbage at certain points and issued strict instructions to Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) officials. “LWMC authorities must clear identified garbage points on a priority basis and ensure such negligence is not repeated,” he warned.

The DC also engaged with local residents to discuss the sanitation situation. The citizens appreciated the improved cleanliness arrangements and acknowledged the efforts of DC Lahore and LWMC workers.

The DC appealed to the public, stating, “Citizens must dispose of waste in designated bins and refrain from throwing garbage in open areas.” He also directed WASA officials to immediately repair damaged sewer lines and cover open manholes without delay, emphasizing that negligence in these matters will not be tolerated.

He instructed MCL to continue indiscriminate operations against encroachments across the city. “Not even an inch of encroachment will be tolerated,” he stated clearly. He further emphasized that administrative officers must remain active in the field and closely monitor performance of field teams to ensure visible results.

DC Syed Musa Raza said that efforts are in full swing to fulfill Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of a cleaner, well-maintained Lahore.