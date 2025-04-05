DC Reviews Cleanliness Measures In Lahore
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2025 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) In line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision for a cleaner and more livable Lahore, Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza has intensified his tehsil-wise field inspections under the ongoing Clean Mission.
As part of the campaign, he visited various locations in Wahga Town to assess sanitation conditions and review on-ground implementation of cleanliness measures. The inspection focused on evaluating cleanliness efforts and civic maintenance at various locations, including Quaid-e-Azam Interchange, Rampura, Canal Road, Muhammad Qasim Road, and surrounding areas.
Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioner Wahga Town Aamir Butt, and other officials accompanied the DC during the visit.
AC Wahga briefed the DC on the sanitation mechanism and operations in the area. During the visit, the DC expressed displeasure over the presence of garbage at certain points and issued strict instructions to Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) officials. “LWMC authorities must clear identified garbage points on a priority basis and ensure such negligence is not repeated,” he warned.
The DC also engaged with local residents to discuss the sanitation situation. The citizens appreciated the improved cleanliness arrangements and acknowledged the efforts of DC Lahore and LWMC workers.
The DC appealed to the public, stating, “Citizens must dispose of waste in designated bins and refrain from throwing garbage in open areas.” He also directed WASA officials to immediately repair damaged sewer lines and cover open manholes without delay, emphasizing that negligence in these matters will not be tolerated.
He instructed MCL to continue indiscriminate operations against encroachments across the city. “Not even an inch of encroachment will be tolerated,” he stated clearly. He further emphasized that administrative officers must remain active in the field and closely monitor performance of field teams to ensure visible results.
DC Syed Musa Raza said that efforts are in full swing to fulfill Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of a cleaner, well-maintained Lahore.
Recent Stories
Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hours
UAE maintained its rising performance in global competitiveness race in Q1 2025
European Civil Aviation team to visit Pakistan next week
IMF, Pakistan talks on governance, corruption to start on Monday
Muslims, opposition parties continue protest against controversial Wakf Bill in ..
ICCROM launches READY Project to safeguard cultural heritage from extreme risks
4th Sharjah International Booksellers Conference opens tomorrow with 661 partici ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Senegal on Independence Day
Dubai World Cup 2025: A legacy of excellence in horse racing
Arab Parliament committed to Palestine as top priority: Speaker
French MPs vote to allow judges to impose short jail terms
Indian Actor Ravi Kumar Menon passes away at 71
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM calls for global conscience, compassion5 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness measures in Lahore5 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan sees economic stability under current govt: Danyal Chaudhry15 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt allocates Rs 437m for SOS villages in Khairpur, Jamshoro, and Thar to enhance educational ..15 minutes ago
-
One dies, two injured in road accident36 minutes ago
-
Two arrested for one-wheeling36 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over death of 3 children36 minutes ago
-
Lineman electrocuted, other injured36 minutes ago
-
Cham Sayadan ambush, five killed, two injured1 hour ago
-
Danyal lauds PM decision for reducing electricity prices1 hour ago
-
DIG Tariq chairs crime meeting, orders crackdown on criminals1 hour ago