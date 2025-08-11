DC reviews cleanliness, municipal services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza carried out a detailed inspection of cleanliness and municipal services in Tehsil Sadar, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza carried out a detailed inspection of cleanliness and municipal services in Tehsil Sadar, here on Monday.

He directed the authorities to take immediate measures to improve sanitation and remove encroachments.

Accompanied by the Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Lahore, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, and Assistant Commissioner Sadar Sadia Hussain Dogar, the DC reviewed operations on the ground and received a comprehensive briefing from AC Sadar.

During the visit to Bedian Road and surrounding areas, Syed Musa Raza instructed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to enhance sanitation arrangements and ensure round-the-clock monitoring.

He also ordered strict action against encroachments to improve public access and maintain city order.

The DC emphasised that no negligence in cleanliness, anti-encroachment efforts, or maintenance of sewerage and drainage systems would be tolerated. He reiterated the administration’s commitment to swift resolution of public complaints through coordinated efforts of all departments, aiming to make Lahore cleaner and more accessible for its residents.