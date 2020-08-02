DC reviews cleanliness operation in city

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhamamd Ali has visited various parts of the city and checked cleanliness and sanitary condition.

DC went to Saif Abad Jhang road and its adjacent localities and checked removal of entrails of sacrificed animals.

He also directed the officers of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) to accelerate their efforts to provide neat and clean environment according to expectations of the people.

He said that cleanliness operation will continue on third day of Eid and no negligence or lethargy will be tolerated at all.

Meanwhile, the DC also visited complaint cell of FWMC and reviewed its progress regarding redressal of public complaints.