DC reviews cleanliness operation of waste management company under new model

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The district administration was actively monitoring the cleaning operations of the Waste Management Company (WMC) under new outsourcing model to ensure efficiency and compliance.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salma Suleman conducted a visit to the landfill site near the Industrial Estate, inspecting the weighing process of trolleys at the control room and reviewing the waste dumping process. She directed that all waste must be disposed of scientifically at the landfill site. She emphasized that trolleys transferring waste should be properly covered with tarpaulins to prevent littering.

During a briefing session, the contractor informed DC that a total of 1,600 tons of waste has been successfully dumped at the site.

Accompanied by Administrator Ghulam Mustafa Khan and municipal committee officials, the DC expressed dissatisfaction with the cleanliness situation in Chak 81/82 (10-R Peerowal). She conducted surprise checks on sanitation staff attendance during her visits to various areas and inspected the cleaning schedules in Union Council 101.

Meanwhile, she conducted a detailed review of the processes for issuing birth and death certificates.

She said, district administration remains committed to improving sanitation and public services in the region.

