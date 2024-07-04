Open Menu

DC Reviews Cleanliness Works In Murree

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2024 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer paid a visit to Mall Road to review cleanliness works on Thursday. During his visit he said that under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the administration was taking practical steps for promotion of tourism. He said Murree is the center of tourism and the local administration is responsible for providing facilities to tourists.

He was informed by the concerned department that RWMC workers were engaged in cleanliness drive in and around Murree on daily basis.

Excellent cleaning arrangements have been made at other places in Murree including Mall Road.

The deputy commissioner directed that best possible efforts be done to facilitate the tourists. He expressed satisfaction over the performance of RWMC workers saying excellent cleanliness arrangements have been made. Tourists are tourism ambassadors who play key role in promoting tourism. They are our assets, he added.

DC Murree also visited various hotels located on Mall Road and examined the standard of facilities being provided by them.

