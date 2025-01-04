DC reviews cleanliness,anti-encroachment measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza on Saturday conducted a comprehensive visit to several areas in the Ravi Zone,including Shahdara and surrounding localities to assess ongoing cleanliness measures and monitor the progress of encroachment removal operations.

According to a spokesperson,DC was accompanied by Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia,CEO of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), Assistant Commissioner of Ravi Zone Tariq Shabbir and senior officials from LWMC and WASA.

During the visit,the DC reviewed the cleanliness initiatives along the Ravi river and in the Shahdara area.

He emphasized the need for maintaining high standards of sanitation and keeping the riverbanks free from waste. The DC also observed a successful operation to remove illegal encroachments,particularly makeshift settlements and slums,as part of the broader efforts to reclaim public spaces.

Following the encroachment removal,Syed Musa Raza issued clear instructions to ensure that no new encroachments or settlements are allowed to re-establish themselves.

He stressed the importance of rigorous monitoring and preventive measures to maintain the cleared areas.

The DC also directed that efforts to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the Ravi River be intensified, with necessary steps to improve the surrounding environment.

The DC instructed the Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Ravi Zone to ensure the consistent maintenance of cleanliness across all Union Councils (UCs) in the zone. He commended the role of LWMC in driving the success of the “Clean Mission” and urged field workers to remain committed to their duties.

He further stressed the importance of closely monitoring field workers and taking strict action against ghost employees or those neglecting their responsibilities.

The DC said that the provincial government’s guidance has been crucial in mobilizing efforts for a cleaner, more organized Lahore.

The administration was working closely to implement the Clean Mission,remove encroachments and restore public spaces for the benefit of the city’s residents,DC concluded.