DC reviews cleanliness,anti-encroachment measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza on Saturday visited various locations in the Nishtar zone of the city as part of the ongoing clean-up and anti-encroachment campaign.

According to a spokesperson,the tour covered areas including Ganjumata,Kashmir Paki Road and Purana Kahna, where he reviewed measures for removing encroachments and improving cleanliness.

The DC was accompanied by Chief Officer MCL,Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioner(AC) Nishtar Zone Muhammad Saleem Asi and other senior officials.

During the visit, the AC briefed the DC on the continuous efforts to remove illegal encroachments in the area. Despite multiple warnings and notices issued to offenders,the DC directed that strict action be taken against those causing obstruction to the clean-up efforts.

DC Lahore emphasized that goods seized from individuals obstructing the encroachment operations should be confiscated and heavy fines should be imposed.

He issued clear instructions to immediately remove both permanent and temporary encroachments.

In a significant move,the DC ordered the MCL (Metropolitan Corporation Lahore) Regulation Wing to take down all banners, streamers and posters across the city that contribute to visual pollution.

He also directed that all such items causing visual pollution be swiftly removed.

The DC instructed that necessary resources be allocated to improve the cleanliness mechanism.

He also directed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to ensure proper transportation of waste to designated dumping sites. "Any negligence in cleanliness arrangements will not be tolerated,"he stressed.

He emphasized for maintaining cleanliness not just on major roads but also in local streets and neighborhoods.

The DC also instructed administrative officers to personally oversee cleanliness in their respective localities.