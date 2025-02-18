DC reviews construction work

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Javed Goraya on Tuesday reviewed

the construction of roads and bridges on Alowali via Piplan-Chasma link

road.

According to a press release issued here, the under construction project is estimated at the

cost of Rs 1.2 billion.

Assistant Commissioner Piplan Ejaz Abdul Kareem and Deputy Director Development Muhammad

Shoaib Raza Khan were also accompanied him.

The officers of the highway department said the construction work was underway on 8-km

road and four bridges.

He directed the concerned officers to speed up the construction works and completed

during the current year.