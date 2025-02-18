DC Reviews Construction Work
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Javed Goraya on Tuesday reviewed
the construction of roads and bridges on Alowali via Piplan-Chasma link
road.
According to a press release issued here, the under construction project is estimated at the
cost of Rs 1.2 billion.
Assistant Commissioner Piplan Ejaz Abdul Kareem and Deputy Director Development Muhammad
Shoaib Raza Khan were also accompanied him.
The officers of the highway department said the construction work was underway on 8-km
road and four bridges.
He directed the concerned officers to speed up the construction works and completed
during the current year.
Recent Stories
DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance
Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific
Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival February 21
Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025
NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives quality in national maritime i ..
Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC
ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vess ..
At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Toronto
Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 2025
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss bilateral relations
At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews construction work6 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister meets Sarhad Chamber delegation to address business concerns16 minutes ago
-
Utility store's employees holds protest1 hour ago
-
Earthquake tremors felt in Zhob, Kalat districts1 hour ago
-
Notorious criminals surrender to police in Ghotki1 hour ago
-
5.1-magnitude quake jolts Swat2 hours ago
-
NA reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering moral, political, diplomatic support to Kashmir issue2 hours ago
-
Pakistan to receive much-needed rain, snowfall after prolonged dry spell2 hours ago
-
SRSO's efforts supporting flood-affected communities lauded by MPA Hallar Wassan2 hours ago
-
Drug peddler arrested, 20 kg hashish, opium recovered2 hours ago
-
Speech disorders can affect ability to communicate clearly; Dr. Hira Manan2 hours ago
-
PFA discards 1500-liter adulterated milk2 hours ago