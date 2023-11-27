Open Menu

DC Reviews Construction Work At Allied Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2023 | 07:17 PM

DC reviews construction work at Allied Hospital

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh paid a surprise visit to Allied Hospital last night and reviewed the construction process of surgical emergency, OPD and new block

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh paid a surprise visit to Allied Hospital last night and reviewed the construction process of surgical emergency, OPD and new block.

A spokesperson for district administration on Monday said that the Deputy Commissioner directed for early completion of construction work for ensuring treatment facilities to patients.

He said that Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has issued an order to complete the project at the earliest, so there is no room for delay. He urged the hospital administration to ensure the provision of all medical facilities to the patients in alternative wards and said that there should be no interruption in medical facilities for surgical emergency patients.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Visit All

Recent Stories

2 civilians killed, 3 soldiers among 10 injured in ..

2 civilians killed, 3 soldiers among 10 injured in suicide attack on army convoy ..

8 minutes ago
 No substitute of mother’s milk for babies: Murta ..

No substitute of mother’s milk for babies: Murtaza Solangi

10 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar v ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar visit Chaman

10 minutes ago
 Medical student killing: Court grants interim bail ..

Medical student killing: Court grants interim bail to primary suspect

10 minutes ago
 "Charter of Democracy and Economy" needed to stren ..

"Charter of Democracy and Economy" needed to strengthen democracy in country: Ni ..

16 minutes ago
 Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin inaugurates School of ..

Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin inaugurates School of Law Building at KU

16 minutes ago
Senate rejects proposal to amend Rule 185 of Rules ..

Senate rejects proposal to amend Rule 185 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of B ..

16 minutes ago
 VEON wins award for crisis response

VEON wins award for crisis response

12 minutes ago
 Dananeer Mobeen faces professional setback over ad ..

Dananeer Mobeen faces professional setback over advocacy for Palestinian cause

34 minutes ago
 COAS meets Saudi counterpart, discuss bilateral re ..

COAS meets Saudi counterpart, discuss bilateral relations

36 minutes ago
 Cost-effective green energy vital to reduce enviro ..

Cost-effective green energy vital to reduce environmental degradation: Speakers

24 minutes ago
 Ministers attend central event of Baba Guru Nanak' ..

Ministers attend central event of Baba Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan