DC reviews construction work at Allied Hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh paid a surprise visit to Allied Hospital last night and reviewed the construction process of surgical emergency, OPD and new block.

A spokesperson for district administration on Monday said that the Deputy Commissioner directed for early completion of construction work for ensuring treatment facilities to patients.

He said that Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has issued an order to complete the project at the earliest, so there is no room for delay. He urged the hospital administration to ensure the provision of all medical facilities to the patients in alternative wards and said that there should be no interruption in medical facilities for surgical emergency patients.