Open Menu

DC Reviews Construction Work At DHQ

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2025 | 12:00 PM

DC reviews construction work at DHQ

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal has visited the newly under-construction District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and inspected the ongoing construction work in detail.

He ordered to expedite the development works and made it clear that no compromise would be made on transparency.

The DC said that the completion of health facilities was a priority for the Punjab government.

The work of completing the magnificent building of the 125-bed DHQ on Jhumra Road is in full swing.

The deputy commissioner also visited the under-construction District Complex and inspected different parts of the complex.

He emphasized that the construction quality should be maintained at all costs and directed to make all efforts to complete both the mega projects within the stipulated time frame.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Rana Muhammad Umar, Axion Buildings Muhammad Adnan and other officers and the contractor were also present.

According to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, two major public welfare projects in Chiniot district are rapidly moving towards completion.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

3 hours ago
 ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355. ..

ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors

12 hours ago
 Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and W ..

Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer

12 hours ago
 Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

12 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone abo ..

PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..

12 hours ago

UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..

12 hours ago
 RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

12 hours ago
 Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost ..

Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor

12 hours ago
 SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s ..

SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..

12 hours ago
 Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meetin ..

Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held

12 hours ago
 VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Fu ..

VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan