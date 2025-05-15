DC reviews construction work at DHQ

(@FahadShabbir)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal has visited the newly under-construction District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and inspected the ongoing construction work in detail.

He ordered to expedite the development works and made it clear that no compromise would be made on transparency.

The DC said that the completion of health facilities was a priority for the Punjab government.

The work of completing the magnificent building of the 125-bed DHQ on Jhumra Road is in full swing.

The deputy commissioner also visited the under-construction District Complex and inspected different parts of the complex.

He emphasized that the construction quality should be maintained at all costs and directed to make all efforts to complete both the mega projects within the stipulated time frame.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Rana Muhammad Umar, Axion Buildings Muhammad Adnan and other officers and the contractor were also present.

According to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, two major public welfare projects in Chiniot district are rapidly moving towards completion.