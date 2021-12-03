DC reviews Corona, anti-dengue drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry, chaired a meeting to review Corona vaccination Red 2 and anti-dengue campaigns on Friday.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure achieving of Corona vaccination Red 2 drive targets and warned that no negligence would be tolerated.

He ordered health officials to monitor the corona vaccination teams regularly and to compile data regarding the drive on daily basis and also uploaded it in time.

DC also directed to expedite the anti-dengue surveillance process and proper monitoring of all hotspots and other public places.

He said that if there was any suspicion of dengue mosquito breeding in any place send it to laboratory immediately for sample test.

The surveillance teams should check the Tyre shops, graveyards, under construction buildings and other places regularly.

DC urged the citizens to strictly follow the anti-dengue preventive measures.

Assistant Commissioner Vehari Syed Wasim Hassan, CEO Health Dr Anjum Iqbal, CEO education Muhammad Sohaib Imran, DHO Dr Khalid Javed and other officials attended the meeting.