DC reviews corona related SOPs implementation

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Babar Bashir Friday said that people must use masks and sanitizers to stay safe from coronavirus and the standard operating procedures (SOPs) spe;;ed out by the Punjab government should be followed in letter and spirit.

He said this while reviewing the performance of the district officers in implementing the corona-related SOPs.

The meeting was informed that 5,691 inspections were carried out during the campaign in March, during which 98 places were sealed and Rs 400,000 fine was imposed over violations.

Twenty educational institutions, 41 public vehicles, 220 shops, 20 wedding halls and 30 restaurants were inspected and six shops, a bus stand, two wedding halls and three restaurants were sealed on April 1.