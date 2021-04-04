DC reviews corona SOPs implementation

(@FahadShabbir)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Babar Bashir Sunday directed district officers to continue operations to ensure compliance of working hours and implementation of coronavirus related standard operating procedure (SOPs) .

While reviewing the performance here,he said strict action would be taken against violators without any discrimination during the first three days of April.

It was informed in the meeting that 470 inspections were carried out at various areas during which 63 places were sealed and Rs 169,000 fine was imposed over violations,while Road and Transport Authority (RTA) Wasif Yasin checked 154 vehicles and imposed fine amounting to Rs 43,400 on four vehicles in last three days.

The DC directed to close all business centers at 6 pm sharp and sealed the shops and markets which did not comply with the code of conduct.