DC reviews corona SOPs implementation in mosques in Ramazan

SIALKOT,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq and District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani in the DC office to discuss implementation of the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in mosques during the holy month of Ramazan.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Farooq Sadiq, Vice Chairman District Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, religious scholars belonging to different schools of thought attended the meeting.

The DC urged that the religious scholars should play their role in dealing with the emergency situation caused due to COVID-19 and help protect people from the epidemic.

He said that people should not only maintain social distancing in mosques and imambargahs in Ramazan but also urge others to use face-masks to protect themselves from COVID-19. People should wash their hands frequently and not to leave their homes unnecessarily, he added.

The religious scholars assured the district administration that security measures would be taken in all mosques and imambargahs in the light of instructions issued by the government.

app/ir