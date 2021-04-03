UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Reviews Corona SOPs Implementation In Mosques In Ramazan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 05:20 PM

DC reviews corona SOPs implementation in mosques in Ramazan

SIALKOT,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq and District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani in the DC office to discuss implementation of the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in mosques during the holy month of Ramazan.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Farooq Sadiq, Vice Chairman District Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, religious scholars belonging to different schools of thought attended the meeting.

The DC urged that the religious scholars should play their role in dealing with the emergency situation caused due to COVID-19 and help protect people from the epidemic.

He said that people should not only maintain social distancing in mosques and imambargahs in Ramazan but also urge others to use face-masks to protect themselves from COVID-19. People should wash their hands frequently and not to leave their homes unnecessarily, he added.

The religious scholars assured the district administration that security measures would be taken in all mosques and imambargahs in the light of instructions issued by the government.

app/ir

Related Topics

Police All From Government

Recent Stories

Abdul Basit reacts to Broadsheet report

8 minutes ago

67,909 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

8 minutes ago

Police arrested accused who posed as govt employee ..

10 minutes ago

Insaf Sasti Mobile Shops to be launched soon: DC

10 minutes ago

Fake fertilizer recovered, dealer booked

10 minutes ago

Rs 2.6b allocated for development schemes: Commiss ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.