DC reviews corona vaccination process

The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benaziarabd Aamir Hussain on Monday presided over a meeting to review the corona vaccination process being continued in the district

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benaziarabd Aamir Hussain on Monday presided over a meeting to review the corona vaccination process being continued in the district.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, DC expressed dis-satisfaction on achieving less target set for corona vaccination and strictly directed officers of health and other departments to accelerate corona vaccination process and utilize all available resources.

He warned that legal action would be taken against concerned officers in case of failure to accomplish the set target within two weeks.

DC emphasized officials of the health department to ensure the data entry process of vaccination on a daily basis while inclusion of Lady Health Workers of PPHI and National Program shall be processed for improvement and achieving the target even at Union Council level.

Briefing the meeting District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Daulat Ali Jamali and focal person for corona vaccination Dr Riaz Shah said that in the district more than 0.

5 million persons were so far been administered first preventive dose while 3,88,477 persons were administered both doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

They said that 43,497 persons were administered single dose while 6,687 were administered booster dose of the vaccine.

They said that in all 9,38,608 persons were vaccinated in the district so far. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 Sonia Kaleem, Medical Superintendent Peoples Medical Hospital Dr Fida Hussain Chang, District education Officer Qurbal Ali Rahu, Additional District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Dr Amina Brohi, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils, Tehsil Supervisors, Covid Tehsil Focal Persons Coordinator Lady Health Workers Program and officials of related departments.

