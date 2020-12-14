DC reviews coronavirus situation

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar Monday chaired a meeting and reviewed the coronavirus situation in the district

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar Monday chaired a meeting and reviewed the coronavirus situation in the district.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr Yar Ali Jamali, Medical Superintendent (MS) of Peoples Medical University Hospital Dr Asif Raza Brohi, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils, Medical Officers and Focal Persons.

Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner said that coronavirus was rapidly spreading in the district which needed the adoption of immediate measures for strict implementation of SOPs and prohibiting accumulation of public at gatherings and rushy places.

He directed all Assistant Commissioners to take steps for smart lockdown in corona affected places in their respective areas under the instructions of the health department maintaining the SOPs.

The deputy commissioner instructed officials of the health department to immediately activate corona wards at Peoples Medical University hospital and all taluka hospitals and also arrange for additional staff and drugs required in this regard.

The DC expressed his concern over the death of four persons belonging to District SBA in the past 24 hours. He said the prevailing situation requires united and immediate decisions to prevent spread of pandemic and safeguard of precious human lives.

He appealed to the general public to cooperate with the district administration to prevent the fast spreading of coronavirus. District Health Officer Dr Yar Ali Jamali and Peoples Medical Hospital MS Dr Asif Raza Brohi briefed the meeting about number of patients, conducting their tests, establishing of corona wards, posting of doctors and paramedical staff, life saving drugs and corona patients being admitted on daily basis.