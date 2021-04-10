DC reviews coronavirus situation

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shehzad on Saturday reviewed the current situation of corona pandemic in the district.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Sakhawat Randhawa, MS Sheikh Zayed Hospital Dr. Agha Tauheed were also present.

The meeting was informed that third wave of pandemic was severely affecting people and during the last 24 hours, 51 positive cases and three deaths were reported in the district.

A total of 47,902 tests were conducted for coronavirus in the district while 3,280 people were affected, of whom 2,446 were recovered and 155 died.

The DC said that a letter would be written to the government to vaccinate police personnel, teachers, polio workers, lawyers and media representatives.

He said people over 65 years of age could go directly to the vaccination centre with their CNIC and get vaccinated against coronavirus.

The DC further said that THQ Sadiqabad Vaccination Centre in-charge should be given a certificate of appreciation for better arrangements.