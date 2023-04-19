DC reviews courts project on Kashmir Road

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan has said multi-purpose courts for volleyball, badminton, tennis and basketball are being constructed under the flyover on Kashmir Road to attract the youth towards sports and positive activities.

He stated this while reviewing the multi-purpose courts project at Kashmir Road.

The deputy commissioner said the best use of the government land under the flyover was being ensured and soon lights would be installed after completion and paints.

Earlier, the deputy commissioner inspected the road construction at Khadim Ali Road afterthe completion of the sewerage line and water supply projects.