DC reviews COVID mitigation efforts

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Tuesday chaired a meeting of Officers to review Covid-19 management/mitigation efforts at his office.

During the meeting, the DC instructed the health department to scale up the pace of testing across the district especially in hospitals to keep check on the spread of Covid-19 infection.

He emphasized that the health department must adhere to Test, Track and Treat to keep the spread of virus under check.

Joint teams of police and administration were instructed to impose fines on people found without masks. He also appealed to the masses to strictly follow SOPs in public places; use masks and wash hands regularly.

The meeting was attended by officers/officials of the Rangers, Police, PPHI, SRSO, WHO, health department and other concerned officials of the concerned departments.