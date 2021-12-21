UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews COVID Mitigation Efforts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 07:59 PM

DC reviews COVID mitigation efforts

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Tuesday chaired a meeting of Officers to review Covid-19 management/mitigation efforts at his office

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Tuesday chaired a meeting of Officers to review Covid-19 management/mitigation efforts at his office.

During the meeting, the DC instructed the health department to scale up the pace of testing across the district especially in hospitals to keep check on the spread of Covid-19 infection.

He emphasized that the health department must adhere to Test, Track and Treat to keep the spread of virus under check.

Joint teams of police and administration were instructed to impose fines on people found without masks. He also appealed to the masses to strictly follow SOPs in public places; use masks and wash hands regularly.

The meeting was attended by officers/officials of the Rangers, Police, PPHI, SRSO, WHO, health department and other concerned officials of the concerned departments.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Sukkur Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Abkhaz Security Forces Use Smoke Grenades to Dispe ..

Abkhaz Security Forces Use Smoke Grenades to Disperse Protest

2 minutes ago
 Nai Gaj Dam to supply water to Kachho desert area ..

Nai Gaj Dam to supply water to Kachho desert area of Dadu

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul freight train to prove g ..

Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul freight train to prove game changer in region: Swati

2 minutes ago
 Couple killed in firing

Couple killed in firing

2 minutes ago
 No nation can progress without education:GOC Pano ..

No nation can progress without education:GOC Pano Aqil

7 minutes ago
 Suspect in UK MP David Amess murder pleads not gui ..

Suspect in UK MP David Amess murder pleads not guilty

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.