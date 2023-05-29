DC reviews damages by rain

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Local Deputy Commissioner paid visit in different parts of the city after heavy rains lashed the city yesterday.

Umar Jahangir reviewed losses and damages occurred by windstorm and hail following by heavy rain hit here.

He also paid visit to crown failure at bosan road where managing director of WASA Chaudhary Danish gave him briefing.

DC said a wall of the under-construction plaza was caved in during the heavy rain. It resulted in damages of sewerage and road along the plaza, he said.

He said they were estimating losses incurred on buildings and properties.

He said directive was issued to WASA with concerned departments to restore properties at earliest. Red-alert was issued everywhere here in the wake of current rainy season, he said.