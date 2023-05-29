UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Damages By Rain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2023 | 01:40 PM

DC reviews damages by rain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Local Deputy Commissioner paid visit in different parts of the city after heavy rains lashed the city yesterday.

Umar Jahangir reviewed losses and damages occurred by windstorm and hail following by heavy rain hit here.

He also paid visit to crown failure at bosan road where managing director of WASA Chaudhary Danish gave him briefing.

DC said a wall of the under-construction plaza was caved in during the heavy rain. It resulted in damages of sewerage and road along the plaza, he said.

He said they were estimating losses incurred on buildings and properties.

He said directive was issued to WASA with concerned departments to restore properties at earliest. Red-alert was issued everywhere here in the wake of current rainy season, he said.

Related Topics

Visit Road Hail Rains

Recent Stories

Dar avoids tough questions about recovery of natio ..

Dar avoids tough questions about recovery of national economy

16 minutes ago
 Info Minister asks PTI chief to apologize to natio ..

Info Minister asks PTI chief to apologize to nation over violence

35 minutes ago
 SC hears ECP's review petition against May 14 elec ..

SC hears ECP's review petition against May 14 elections

1 hour ago
 EGA brings innovative behavioural safety programme ..

EGA brings innovative behavioural safety programme to region to progress journey ..

1 hour ago
 Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to ad ..

Ishaq Dar stresses Islamic finance potential to address challenges of poverty

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.