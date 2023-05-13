UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Dams, Irrigation Facilities In Various Areas Of Kohlu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohlu Ijaz Jafar on Saturday reviewed the dams and irrigation facilities in different areas of the district under the monsoon plan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohlu Ijaz Jafar on Saturday reviewed the dams and irrigation facilities in different areas of the district under the monsoon plan.

During the visit, he reviewed the condition of dams and their quality by visiting their spillways.

He issued instructions regarding the sanitation and flood situation in the urban and suburban areas of the district in case of rains during examination.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that monsoon rains were likely to start in the district by the end of this month, in view of which we have to ensure all necessary measures.

Last year, the situation during the monsoon rains brought the district to the brink of disaster, he said.

He said that the massive amount of raw houses and crops that were affected, in which most of the areas were destroyed, due to negligence in the discharge of water from the spillway of dams and the cleaning of water bodies, no natural disaster could be faced but with timely preventive measures, large-scale losses to be avoided form disasters.

Municipal Committee and Irrigation Department must ensure the measures in this regard, they have visited these areas on Saturday to implement the decisions regarding the recent monsoon plan.

He said that the situation has been reviewed from different angles, for the construction and repair of spillways andwater channels of various dams and would send reports of them to the Balochistan government to solve the problemsso that the district administration could ensure timely measures in this regard.

