DC reviews day-3 performance of polio campaign

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) A review meeting on the performance of the third day of the ongoing polio campaign was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk , at the DC office.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Afzal Hayat Tarar, Chief Executive Officer of Health Dr. Saqib Munir, District Health Officer Dr. Ghamkhoar Hussain Shah, and other officials.

The meeting involved a detailed analysis of the performance of the polio teams on the third day of the campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk emphasized the importance of monitoring and overseeing the performance of the field teams to eradicate the deadly disease.

He instructed that in areas where teams have missed any children, immediate follow-up visits should be made to ensure that polio drops are administered.He further stated that to improve the quality of the campaign, additional monitors from the Revenue Department and the secretaries of Union Councils have been included in the monitoring process to prevent any negligence or delay in timely action.

During the meeting, the performance of different tehsils, attendance of teams, their checkpoints, and data reporting were also reviewed.

The deputy commissioner directed all officers to remain in the field and supervise the teams, ensuring that daily reports from each union council are compiled.