Open Menu

DC Reviews Day-3 Performance Of Polio Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 06:20 PM

DC reviews day-3 performance of polio campaign

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) A review meeting on the performance of the third day of the ongoing polio campaign was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk , at the DC office.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Afzal Hayat Tarar, Chief Executive Officer of Health Dr. Saqib Munir, District Health Officer Dr. Ghamkhoar Hussain Shah, and other officials.

The meeting involved a detailed analysis of the performance of the polio teams on the third day of the campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk emphasized the importance of monitoring and overseeing the performance of the field teams to eradicate the deadly disease.

He instructed that in areas where teams have missed any children, immediate follow-up visits should be made to ensure that polio drops are administered.He further stated that to improve the quality of the campaign, additional monitors from the Revenue Department and the secretaries of Union Councils have been included in the monitoring process to prevent any negligence or delay in timely action.

During the meeting, the performance of different tehsils, attendance of teams, their checkpoints, and data reporting were also reviewed.

The deputy commissioner directed all officers to remain in the field and supervise the teams, ensuring that daily reports from each union council are compiled.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

1 minute ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

14 minutes ago
 Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

25 minutes ago
 First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Seas ..

First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released

44 minutes ago
 Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-d ..

Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..

57 minutes ago
 Sit-in on National Highway against six canals caus ..

Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..

1 hour ago
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode s ..

BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspen ..

Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..

2 hours ago
 PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring ..

PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..

2 hours ago
 Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier To ..

Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..

2 hours ago
 Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to ..

Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan