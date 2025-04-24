DC Reviews Day-3 Performance Of Polio Campaign
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 06:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) A review meeting on the performance of the third day of the ongoing polio campaign was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk , at the DC office.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Afzal Hayat Tarar, Chief Executive Officer of Health Dr. Saqib Munir, District Health Officer Dr. Ghamkhoar Hussain Shah, and other officials.
The meeting involved a detailed analysis of the performance of the polio teams on the third day of the campaign.
Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk emphasized the importance of monitoring and overseeing the performance of the field teams to eradicate the deadly disease.
He instructed that in areas where teams have missed any children, immediate follow-up visits should be made to ensure that polio drops are administered.He further stated that to improve the quality of the campaign, additional monitors from the Revenue Department and the secretaries of Union Councils have been included in the monitoring process to prevent any negligence or delay in timely action.
During the meeting, the performance of different tehsils, attendance of teams, their checkpoints, and data reporting were also reviewed.
The deputy commissioner directed all officers to remain in the field and supervise the teams, ensuring that daily reports from each union council are compiled.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ambassador of Turkiye calls on Minister for Defence Production6 minutes ago
-
DC reviews day-3 performance of polio campaign6 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti terms decisions of National Security Committee as positive sign for protection of country16 minutes ago
-
Speaker AJK Assembly strongly denounces terrorist attack against innocent tourists in IIOJK16 minutes ago
-
JICA help to improve Wasa system praised in meeting with envoy16 minutes ago
-
Japanese CG hands over books to NED University under “Read Japan Project”26 minutes ago
-
'Dhee Rani Programme', Maryam's super push in women's empowerment36 minutes ago
-
DPO Sialkot chairs meeting at Hajipura PS36 minutes ago
-
Body of drug addict found36 minutes ago
-
Three women of family killed in road mishap36 minutes ago
-
Drug-smuggler arrested with 11-kg hashish36 minutes ago
-
Agriculture students from UAF visit Arain Agri Farm Dhanot36 minutes ago